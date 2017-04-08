Soccer-Man City to meet West Ham in Iceland friendly
June 15 Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 42 Chelsea 3 Adam Smith 17og, Eden Hazard 20, Marcos Alonso 68 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 11,283 - - - Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 44 Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 70, Roberto Firmino 72 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,568 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,547 - - - Manchester City 3 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 31og, Sergio Aguero 48, Fabian Delph 64 Hull City 1 Andrea Ranocchia 85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,393 - - - West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 44 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,973 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1 Jordy Clasie 25 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,697 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Dele Alli 33, Eric Dier 39, Son Heung-Min 44,55 Watford 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 31,706 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Sunderland v Manchester United (1230) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
June 15 Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season when the two sides meet on the opening day next season, the North London side's midfielder Eric Dier has said.
June 15 France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has backed Paul Pogba to prove his worth at Manchester United after being subject to considerable criticism in his first season back in the Premier League.