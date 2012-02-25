Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Saturday
Manchester City 3 Mario Balotelli 30, Sergio Aguero 52,
Edin Dzeko 81
Blackburn Rovers 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,782
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 4 Peter Odemwingie 3,48, James Morrison
41, Keith Andrews 90+1
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,311
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Red card: Samba Diakite 33
Fulham 1 Pavel Pogrebnyak 7
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,015
- - -
Chelsea 3 David Luiz 48, Didier Drogba 61,
Frank Lampard 79
Bolton Wanderers 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,999
- - -
Wigan Athletic 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 6, Jonas Gutierrez 18
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Matt Jarvis 50, Kevin Doyle 66
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 52,287
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Norwich City v Manchester United (1330)
Stoke City v Swansea City (1500)