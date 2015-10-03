Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Chelsea 1 Willian 10
Southampton 3 Steven Davis 43, Sadio Mane 60, Graziano Pelle 72
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,642
- - -
Sunderland 2 Steven Fletcher 10, Jeremain Lens 22
Red Card: Jeremain Lens 57
West Ham United 2 Carl Jenkinson 45+1, Dimitri Payet 60
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 42,932
- - -
Norwich City 1 Dieumerci Mbokani 68
Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 28pen, Jeffrey Schlupp 47
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,067
- - -
Manchester City 6 Sergio Aguero 42,49,50,60,62, Kevin De Bruyne 54
Newcastle United 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 17
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 53,850
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 1 Glenn Murray 28
Missed penalty: Glenn Murray 85
Watford 1 Odion Ighalo 45
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,187
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 55
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,189
- - -
Crystal Palace 2 Yannick Bolasie 68, Yohan Cabaye 89pen
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,037
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Everton v Liverpool (1230)
Arsenal v Manchester United (1500)
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)