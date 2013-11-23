Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, March 6

BENGALURU, March 6 India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 276 in their first innings, giving the tourists a lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/(PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)