Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
West Ham United 0
Chelsea 3 Frank Lampard 21pen,82, Oscar 34
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 22,86pen
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,007
- - -
Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 30, Steven N'Zonzi 81
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Wes Brown 36
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,007
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Loic Remy 2, Yoan Gouffran 38
Norwich City 1 Leroy Fer 80
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 51,328
- - -
Hull City 0
Crystal Palace 1 Barry Bannan 81
Red Card: Yannick Bolasie 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,043
- - -
Fulham 1 Scott Parker 64
Swansea City 2 Aaron Hughes 56og, Jonjo Shelvey 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Everton 3 Kevin Mirallas 8, Romelu Lukaku 72,82
Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 5, Luis Suarez 19, Daniel Sturridge 89
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,576
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 24
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Cardiff City v Manchester United (1600)
Monday, November 25
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (2000)