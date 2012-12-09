Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 9 West Ham United 2 Mark Noble 36pen, Steven Gerrard 43og Liverpool 3 Glen Johnson 11, Joe Cole 76, James Collins 79og Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 35,005 - - - Everton 2 Steven Pienaar 90, Nikica Jelavic 90+2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Clint Dempsey 76 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,494 - - - Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 60, Pablo Zabaleta 86 Manchester United 3 Wayne Rooney 16,29, Robin van Persie 90+2 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 47,166 - - - Saturday, December 8 Arsenal 2 Mikel Arteta 26pen,64pen West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,083 - - - Aston Villa 0 Stoke City 0 Red Card: Ryan Shotton 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,110 - - - Southampton 1 Jason Puncheon 61 Reading 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,331 - - - Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 66 Chelsea 3 Fernando Torres 11,45+3pen, Juan Mata 49 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 39,273 - - - Swansea City 3 Michu 51,90+3, Jonathan de Guzman 59 Norwich City 4 Steven Whittaker 16, Sebastien Bassong 40, Grant Holt 44, Robert Snodgrass 77 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 20,294 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 James McCarthy 19,74 Queens Park Rangers 2 Ryan Nelsen 26, Djibril Cisse 71 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,163 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 10 Fulham v Newcastle United (2000)
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur