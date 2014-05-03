May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Everton 2 Ross Barkley 11, Romelu Lukaku 65
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 22, Edin Dzeko 43,48
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,454
- - -
Swansea City 0
Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,682
- - -
Stoke City 4 Peter Odemwingie 39, Marko Arnautovic 54, Oussama Assaidi 73, Jonathan Walters 82
Fulham 1 Kieran Richardson 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,429
- - -
Newcastle United 3 Shola Ameobi 18, Loic Remy 87, Steven Taylor 90+1
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 50,239
- - -
Manchester United 0
Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 30
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 75,347
- - -
Aston Villa 3 Ashley Westwood 1, Andreas Weimann 41,45+3
Hull City 1 Jordan Bowery 27og
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 37,182
- - -
West Ham United 2 Harry Kane 27og, Stewart Downing 44
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Red Card: Younes Kaboul 25
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 4
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1230)
Chelsea v Norwich City (1500)
Monday, May 5
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1900)