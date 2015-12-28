Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 28
Arsenal 2 Gabriel Paulista 27, Mesut Ozil 63
AFC Bournemouth 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,983
- - -
West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 69, Andy Carroll 79
Southampton 1 Carl Jenkinson 13og
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Manchester United 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,275
- - -
Watford 1 Odion Ighalo 41
Red Card: Nathan Ake 63
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Erik Lamela 17, Son Heung-Min 89
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,730
- - -
Norwich City 2 Jonathan Howson 24, Dieumerci Mbokani 87
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,071
- - -
Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 22,64, Gerard Deulofeu 71
Stoke City 4 Xherdan Shaqiri 16,45, Joselu 80, Marko Arnautovic 90+1pen
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 39,340
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,714
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Darren Fletcher 78
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,313
- - -
Saturday, December 26
Southampton 4 Cuco Martina 19, Shane Long 55,90+2, Jose Fonte 69
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,669
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Everton 1 Tom Cleverley 90+3
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 51,682
- - -
Manchester City 4 Raheem Sterling 12, Yaya Toure 17, Wilfried Bony 22, Kevin De Bruyne 54
Missed penalty: Wilfried Bony 69
Sunderland 1 Fabio Borini 59
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 54,523
- - -
Swansea City 1 Ki Sung-Yueng 9
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,789
- - -
Liverpool 1 Christian Benteke 63
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,123
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,218
- - -
Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 32,65
Missed penalty: Oscar 80
Watford 2 Troy Deeney 42pen, Odion Ighalo 56
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,620
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 26pen,42, Tom Carroll 80
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 35,198
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 62pen
West Ham United 1 Aaron Cresswell 45+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,193
- - -
Stoke City 2 Bojan 19, Marko Arnautovic 26
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,426
- - -