Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 15 Chelsea 4 John Terry 22, Cesar Azpilicueta 36, Michy Batshuayi 49, Cesc Fabregas 88 Watford 3 Etienne Capoue 24, Daryl Janmaat 51, Stefano Okaka Chuka 74 Red Card: Sebastian Proedl 90+2 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 41,473 - - - Sunday, May 14 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Victor Wanyama 6, Harry Kane 48 Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 71 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,848 - - - West Ham United 0 Liverpool 4 Daniel Sturridge 35, Philippe Coutinho 57,61, Divock Origi 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,985 - - - Crystal Palace 4 Wilfried Zaha 3, Christian Benteke 34, Luka Milivojevic 85pen, Patrick van Aanholt 90 Hull City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 25,176 - - - Saturday, May 13 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 67 Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 42,80, Mesut Ozil 55, Alexis Sanchez 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,535 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Patrick Bamford 73 Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 42, Nathan Redmond 57 Missed penalty: Shane Long 64 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,203 - - - Sunderland 0 Swansea City 2 Fernando Llorente 9, Kyle Naughton 45+2 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 38,781 - - - Bournemouth 2 Junior Stanislas 25, Joshua King 85 Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 83 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,388 - - - Manchester City 2 David Silva 29, Gabriel Jesus 36pen Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 42 Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 77 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 54,407 - - - Friday, May 12 West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1 Michy Batshuayi 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,367 - - - Everton 1 Ross Barkley 56 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,550 - - -
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.