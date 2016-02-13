Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Chelsea 5 Diego Costa 5, Pedro 9,59, Willian 17, Bertrand Traore 83
Newcastle United 1 Andros Townsend 90
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 41,622
- - -
Norwich City 2 Robert Brady 54, Wesley Hoolahan 65
West Ham United 2 Dimitri Payet 74, Mark Noble 76
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,101
- - -
Everton 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 14
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,103
- - -
Swansea City 0
Southampton 1 Shane Long 69
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,890
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 1 Matt Ritchie 57
Stoke City 3 Giannelli Imbula 9, Ibrahim Afellay 52, Joselu 55
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,863
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 45
Red Card: Pape Ndiaye Souare 90+4
Watford 2 Troy Deeney 16pen,82
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,564
- - -
Sunderland 2 Wahbi Khazri 3, David De Gea 82og
Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 39
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,687
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 14
Arsenal v Leicester City (1200)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (1405)
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1615)