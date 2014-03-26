Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 26 Liverpool 2 Steven Gerrard 39, Daniel Sturridge 48 Sunderland 1 Ki Sung-Yueng 76 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,524 - - - West Ham United 2 Mark Noble 26pen, James Chester 54og Hull City 1 Nikica Jelavic 48 Red Card: Allan McGregor 23 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,033 - - - Tuesday, March 25 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 3 Edin Dzeko 1,56, Yaya Toure 90 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 75,203 - - - Arsenal 2 Lukas Podolski 73, Olivier Giroud 74 Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 11, Mathieu Flamini 90og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 59,937 - - - Newcastle United 0 Everton 3 Ross Barkley 22, Romelu Lukaku 53, Leon Osman 87 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,622 - - -
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)