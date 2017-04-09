Soccer-China reveals player levy level ahead of transfer window
HONG KONG, June 14 - China's top soccer clubs have until Sunday to respond to plans to introduce a transfer levy in an attempt to curb spiralling expenditure on overseas players.
April 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Everton 4 Tom Davies 1, Romelu Lukaku 23,57, Phil Jagielka 41 Leicester City 2 Islam Slimani 4, Marc Albrighton 10 Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 39,573 - - - Sunderland 0 Red Card: Sebastian Larsson 43 Manchester United 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 30, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 46, Marcus Rashford 89 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,779 - - - Saturday, April 8 Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 42 Chelsea 3 Adam Smith 17og, Eden Hazard 20, Marcos Alonso 68 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 11,283 - - - Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 44 Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 70, Roberto Firmino 72 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,568 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,547 - - - Manchester City 3 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 31og, Sergio Aguero 48, Fabian Delph 64 Hull City 1 Andrea Ranocchia 85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,393 - - - West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 44 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,973 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1 Jordy Clasie 25 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,697 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Dele Alli 33, Eric Dier 39, Son Heung-Min 44,55 Watford 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 31,706 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
MADRID, June 14 Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid said on Wednesday they were confident their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces accusations of committing tax fraud in the country, acted legally.
June 14 Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea forward Son Heung-min broke his right arm during his nation's World Cup qualifying defeat by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.