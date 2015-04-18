April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 38
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,422
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 2, Craig Gardner 53
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,765
- - -
Everton 1 Kevin Mirallas 29
Missed penalty: Ross Barkley 11
Burnley 0
Red Card: Ashley Barnes 45+2
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,496
- - -
Leicester City 2 Leonardo Ulloa 15, Andy King 89
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,121
- - -
Stoke City 2 Mame Biram Diouf 47, Charlie Adam 84
Southampton 1 Morgan Schneiderlin 22
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,467
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
Manchester City v West Ham United (1230)
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)