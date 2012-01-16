Jan 16 English premier league summary on
Monday
Wigan Athletic 0
Manchester City 1 Edin Dzeko 22
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Played on Sunday
Swansea City 3 Scott Sinclair 16pen, Nathan Dyer 57,
Danny Graham 70
Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 5, Theo Walcott 69
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,409
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Leon Best 37
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,865
- - -
Played on Saturday
Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 56
Everton 1 Victor Anichebe 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,853
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 68pen
Norwich City 2 Andrew Surman 43, Steve Morison 79
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,474
- - -
Chelsea 1 Frank Lampard 13
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,696
- - -
Liverpool 0
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,691
- - -
Manchester United 3 Paul Scholes 45+1, Danny Welbeck 74,
Michael Carrick 83
Missed penalty: Wayne Rooney 22
Bolton Wanderers 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,444
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Luka Modric 51
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 22
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,194
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 3 Morten Gamst Pedersen 45+4, David
Dunn 46, Mauro Formica 79
Red Card: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 23
Fulham 1 Damien Duff 56
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,003
- - -
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)