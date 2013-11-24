Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 24 Cardiff City 2 Fraizer Campbell 33, Kim Bo-Kyung 90+1 Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 15, Patrice Evra 45 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 27,000 - - - Manchester City 6 Jesus Navas 1,90+2, Sandro 34og, Sergio Aguero 41,50, Alvaro Negredo 55 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 47,228 - - - Saturday, November 23 West Ham United 0 Chelsea 3 Frank Lampard 21pen,82, Oscar 34 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,977 - - - Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 22,86pen Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,007 - - - Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 30, Steven N'Zonzi 81 Sunderland 0 Red Card: Wes Brown 36 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,007 - - - Newcastle United 2 Loic Remy 2, Yoan Gouffran 38 Norwich City 1 Leroy Fer 80 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 51,328 - - - Hull City 0 Crystal Palace 1 Barry Bannan 81 Red Card: Yannick Bolasie 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,043 - - - Fulham 1 Scott Parker 64 Swansea City 2 Aaron Hughes 56og, Jonjo Shelvey 80 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Everton 3 Kevin Mirallas 8, Romelu Lukaku 72,82 Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 5, Luis Suarez 19, Daniel Sturridge 89 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,576 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 25 West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (2000)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.