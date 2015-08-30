Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Swansea City 2 Andre Ayew 61, Bafetimbi Gomis 66
Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 48
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,828
- - -
Southampton 3 Graziano Pelle 45+1, Dusan Tadic 64,67
Norwich City 0
Red Card: Steven Whittaker 31
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,573
- - -
Saturday, August 29
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,865
- - -
Stoke City 0
Red Card: Ibrahim Afellay 25, Charlie Adam 31
West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 45+3
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,747
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 1 Callum Wilson 24
Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 86pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,155
- - -
Manchester City 2 Raheem Sterling 47, Fernandinho 56
Watford 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,218
- - -
Liverpool 0
Red Card: Philippe Coutinho 52
West Ham United 3 Manuel Lanzini 3, Mark Noble 29, Diafra Sakho 90+2
Red Card: Mark Noble 78
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 43,680
- - -
Chelsea 1 Radamel Falcao 79
Crystal Palace 2 Bakary Sako 65, Joel Ward 81
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,581
- - -
Aston Villa 2 Scott Sinclair 11pen,41
Sunderland 2 Yann M'Vila 8, Jeremain Lens 52
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 35,399
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Aleksandar Mitrovic 16
Arsenal 1 Fabricio Coloccini 52og
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,388
- - -