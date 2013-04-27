April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Mathieu Debuchy 75
Liverpool 6 Daniel Agger 3, Jordan Henderson 17,76, Daniel Sturridge 54,60, Fabio Borini 74
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 52,351
- - -
Everton 1 Steven Pienaar 16
Fulham 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,563
- - -
Southampton 0
Red Card: Gaston Ramirez 70, Daniel Fox 82
West Bromwich Albion 3 Marc-Antoine Fortune 6, Romelu Lukaku 67, Shane Long 77
Red Card: Marc-Antoine Fortune 70
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,946
- - -
Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 46
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,488
- - -
Wigan Athletic 2 Emmerson Boyce 11, Callum McManaman 49
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gareth Bale 9, Emmerson Boyce 89og
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,326
- - -
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 28, Yaya Toure 83
West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 90+4
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,189
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 28
Reading v Queens Park Rangers (1230)
Chelsea v Swansea City (1400)
Arsenal v Manchester United (1500)
Monday, April 29
Aston Villa v Sunderland (1900)