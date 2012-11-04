Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 4
Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 67
Newcastle United 1 Yohan Cabaye 43
Red Card: Fabricio Coloccini 84
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,000
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Djibril Cisse 66
Reading 1 Kaspars Gorkss 16
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,797
- - -
Saturday, November 3
West Ham United 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,005
- - -
Swansea City 1 Pablo 88
Chelsea 1 Victor Moses 61
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,527
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Wigan Athletic 1 Ben Watson 56
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,534
- - -
Sunderland 0
Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 57
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,515
- - -
Fulham 2 Tim Howard 7og, Steve Sidwell 90
Everton 2 Marouane Fellaini 55,72
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,699
- - -
Norwich City 1 Bradley Johnson 44
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,072
- - -
Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 3, Patrice Evra 67
Missed penalty: Wayne Rooney 45+1
Arsenal 1 Santi Cazorla 90+5
Red Card: Jack Wilshere 69
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,492
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 5
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (2000)