UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Manchester United 2 Antonio Valencia 47, Danny Welbeck 59 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,035 - - - Southampton 1 Adam Lallana 66 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,610 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Christian Eriksen 50, Jermain Defoe 72 Crystal Palace 0 Missed penalty: Jason Puncheon 8 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,102 - - - Fulham 1 Steve Sidwell 52 Sunderland 4 Adam Johnson 29,69,85pen, Ki Sung-Yueng 41 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,564 - - - Everton 2 Gareth Barry 23, Kevin Mirallas 59 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,827 - - - Cardiff City 0 West Ham United 2 Carlton Cole 42, Mark Noble 90+3 Red Card: James Tomkins 72 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,750 - - - Hull City 0 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 56, Fernando Torres 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,924 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 12 Newcastle United v Manchester City (1405) Stoke City v Liverpool (1610) Monday, January 13 Aston Villa v Arsenal (2000)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.