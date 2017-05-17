Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 17 Southampton 0 Missed penalty: Manolo Gabbiadini 6 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,425 - - - Tuesday, May 16 Manchester City 3 Gabriel Jesus 27, Kevin De Bruyne 29, Yaya Toure 57 West Bromwich Albion 1 Hal Robson-Kanu 87 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,624 - - - Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 72,81 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,510 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 18 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Sunday, May 21 Arsenal v Everton (1400) Burnley v West Ham United (1400) Chelsea v Sunderland (1400) Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Leicester City v Bournemouth (1400) Liverpool v Middlesbrough (1400) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400) Southampton v Stoke City (1400) Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Watford v Manchester City (1400)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.