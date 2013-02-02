UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Fulham 0 Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 79 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,670 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Gary Caldwell 25, Shaun Maloney 90 Southampton 2 Rickie Lambert 64, Morgan Schneiderlin 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,598 - - - Arsenal 1 Lukas Podolski 78 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,872 - - - Everton 3 Victor Anichebe 21, Marouane Fellaini 69,90+3 Aston Villa 3 Christian Benteke 2,61, Gabriel Agbonlahor 24 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 38,121 - - - Newcastle United 3 Jonas Gutierrez 41, Moussa Sissoko 68,90 Chelsea 2 Frank Lampard 55, Juan Mata 61 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 52,314 - - - Reading 2 Jimmy Kebe 7,85 Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 29pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,829 - - - West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 77 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,962 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Missed penalty: Adel Taarabt 56 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,543 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 3 West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Manchester City v Liverpool (1600)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.