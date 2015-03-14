March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Burnley 1 George Boyd 61
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,216
- - -
Sunderland 0
Aston Villa 4 Christian Benteke 16,44, Gabriel Agbonlahor 18,37
Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 45,746
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Brown Ideye 19
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,323
- - -
Leicester City 0
Hull City 0
Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,456
- - -
Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 45+2, Aaron Ramsey 81, Mathieu Flamini 84
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,002
- - -
Crystal Palace 3 Wilfried Zaha 21, James McArthur 40, Joel Ward 42
Queens Park Rangers 1 Matthew Phillips 83
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 24,886
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 15
Chelsea v Southampton (1330)
Everton v Newcastle United (1600)
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Monday, March 16
Swansea City v Liverpool (2000)