Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 59
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Adnan Januzaj 90
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Crystal Palace 4 James Tomkins 9, Scott Dann 12, James McArthur 71, Andros Townsend 75
Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 90+4
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 23,781
- - -
Southampton 1 Charlie Austin 63
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,087
- - -
Watford 3 Etienne Capoue 34, Camilo Zuniga 83, Troy Deeney 90+5pen
Manchester United 1 Marcus Rashford 62
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,118
- - -
Saturday, September 17
Everton 3 Gareth Barry 24, Seamus Coleman 42, Romelu Lukaku 45+1
Middlesbrough 1 Maarten Stekelenburg 21og
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 39,074
- - -
Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 79pen
Red Card: Jake Livermore 40
Arsenal 4 Alexis Sanchez 17,83, Theo Walcott 55, Granit Xhaka 90+2
Missed penalty: Alexis Sanchez 41
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 22,536
- - -
Leicester City 3 Islam Slimani 45+1,48, Ben Mee 78og
Burnley 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,916
- - -
Manchester City 4 Kevin De Bruyne 15, Kelechi Iheanacho 25, Raheem Sterling 48, Ilkay Guendogan 66
Red Card: Nolito 86
Bournemouth 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 54,335
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 4 Nacer Chadli 8pen,56, Salomon Rondon 37, James McClean 44
West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 61, Manuel Lanzini 65pen
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 22,209
- - -
Friday, September 16
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 61
Liverpool 2 Dejan Lovren 17, Jordan Henderson 36
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 41,514
- - -