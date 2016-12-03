Soccer-Watford sign Milan forward Niang on loan
Jan 27 Watford have signed forward M'Baye Niang from Italy's AC Milan on loan until the end of the season with the option of making the move permanent, the Premier League club has said.
Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 83 Arsenal 5 Mesut Ozil 24, Alexis Sanchez 72,80,86, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 84 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,980 - - - Crystal Palace 3 Christian Benteke 33,85, James Tomkins 36 Southampton 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 25,393 - - - Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 20, Marc Muniesa 35 Burnley 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,306 - - - Sunderland 2 Robert Huth 64og, Jermain Defoe 77 Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 80 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,725 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 5 Harry Kane 39pen,49, Son Heung-Min 45+1, Christian Eriksen 70,90+2 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,633 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Jonny Evans 16, Chris Brunt 34, Matthew Phillips 90+1 Watford 1 Christian Kabasele 61 Red Card: Roberto Pereyra 84 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 22,244 - - - Manchester City 1 Gary Cahill 45og Red Card: Sergio Aguero 90+6, Fernandinho 90+7 Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 60, Willian 70, Eden Hazard 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,457 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 4 Bournemouth v Liverpool (1330) Everton v Manchester United (1600) Monday, December 5 Middlesbrough v Hull City (2000)
ZURICH, Jan 27 Chinese soccer clubs spent over $450 million on international transfers last year, around 2-1/2 times more than the year before, according to a FIFA subsidiary report released on Friday.
Jan 26 Manchester United reached the League Cup final but were made to sweat as Hull City won the second leg of their last-four encounter 2-1 on Thursday to come within one goal of forcing extra time.