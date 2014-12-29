Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 29
Liverpool 4 Alberto Moreno 33, Adam Lallana 51,61, Jonjo Shelvey 69og
Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 52
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,714
- - -
Sunday, December 28
Newcastle United 3 Papiss Cisse 34, Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 51, Jack Colback 68
Everton 2 Arouna Kone 5, Kevin Mirallas 84
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 52,313
- - -
West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 54
Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 41pen, Danny Welbeck 44
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Red Card: Fabian Delph 49
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,436
- - -
Hull City 0
Red Card: Stephen Quinn 90+4
Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 32
Red Card: Paul Konchesky 88
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,809
- - -
Manchester City 2 David Silva 23, Fernandinho 33
Burnley 2 George Boyd 47, Ashley Barnes 81
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,608
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,011
- - -
Stoke City 2 Mame Biram Diouf 51,66
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,070
- - -
Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 17
Red Card: Morgan Schneiderlin 88
Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 45+1
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,641
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,711
- - -