March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 21
Reading 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,605
- - -
Swansea City 0
Arsenal 2 Nacho Monreal 74, Gervinho 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,583
- - -
Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 45+3, Andreas Weimann 59, Christian Benteke 81
Queens Park Rangers 2 Jermaine Jenas 23, Andros Townsend 73
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 38,594
- - -
Southampton 3 Morgan Schneiderlin 6, Rickie Lambert 33, Jay Rodriguez 80
Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 45+1
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 32,070
- - -
Stoke City 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,317
- - -
Everton 2 Leon Osman 32, Nikica Jelavic 90+3
Red Card: Steven Pienaar 61
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,519
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 17
Sunderland v Norwich City (1330)
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (1500)
Chelsea v West Ham United (1600)
Wigan Athletic v Newcastle United (1600)