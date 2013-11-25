Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, November 25
West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 3,11
Aston Villa 2 Karim El Ahmadi 67, Ashley Westwood 76
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Sunday, November 24
Cardiff City 2 Fraizer Campbell 33, Kim Bo-Kyung 90+1
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 15, Patrice Evra 45
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 28,016
- - -
Manchester City 6 Jesus Navas 1,90+2, Sandro 34og, Sergio Aguero 41,50, Alvaro Negredo 55
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 47,228
- - -
Saturday, November 23
West Ham United 0
Chelsea 3 Frank Lampard 21pen,82, Oscar 34
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 22,86pen
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,007
- - -
Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 30, Steven N'Zonzi 81
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Wes Brown 36
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,007
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Loic Remy 2, Yoan Gouffran 38
Norwich City 1 Leroy Fer 80
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 51,328
- - -
Hull City 0
Crystal Palace 1 Barry Bannan 81
Red Card: Yannick Bolasie 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,043
- - -
Fulham 1 Scott Parker 64
Swansea City 2 Aaron Hughes 56og, Jonjo Shelvey 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Everton 3 Kevin Mirallas 8, Romelu Lukaku 72,82
Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 5, Luis Suarez 19, Daniel Sturridge 89
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,576
- - -