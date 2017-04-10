April 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 10
Crystal Palace 3 Andros Townsend 17, Yohan Cabaye 63, Luka Milivojevic 68pen
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Sunday, April 9
Everton 4 Tom Davies 1, Romelu Lukaku 23,57, Phil Jagielka 41
Leicester City 2 Islam Slimani 4, Marc Albrighton 10
Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 39,573
- - -
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Sebastian Larsson 43
Manchester United 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 30, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 46, Marcus Rashford 89
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,779
- - -
Saturday, April 8
Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 42
Chelsea 3 Adam Smith 17og, Eden Hazard 20, Marcos Alonso 68
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 11,283
- - -
Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 44
Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 70, Roberto Firmino 72
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,568
- - -
Middlesbrough 0
Burnley 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,547
- - -
Manchester City 3 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 31og, Sergio Aguero 48, Fabian Delph 64
Hull City 1 Andrea Ranocchia 85
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,393
- - -
West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 44
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,973
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Southampton 1 Jordy Clasie 25
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,697
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Dele Alli 33, Eric Dier 39, Son Heung-Min 44,55
Watford 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 31,706
- - -