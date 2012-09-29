Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Manchester United 2 Nani 51, Shinji Kagawa 53
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Jan Vertonghen 2, Gareth Bale 32, Clint Dempsey 52
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 75,566
- - -
Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 51
Wigan Athletic 0
Red Card: Jordi Gomez 48
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,742
- - -
Reading 2 Jimmy Kebe 58, Noel Hunt 62
Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 59,83
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,097
- - -
Everton 3 Leon Osman 25, Nikica Jelavic 32,37
Southampton 1 Gaston Ramirez 8
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 37,922
- - -
Fulham 1 Mladen Petric 10pen
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 43, Edin Dzeko 87
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,698
- - -
Norwich City 2 Steve Morison 61, Grant Holt 87
Liverpool 5 Luis Suarez 2,38,57, Nuri Sahin 47, Steven Gerrard 68
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,831
- - -
Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 12,36
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,330
- - -
Arsenal 1 Gervinho 42
Chelsea 2 Fernando Torres 20, Juan Mata 53
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,101
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Monday, October 1
Queens Park Rangers v West Ham United (1900)