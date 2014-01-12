Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 12
Stoke City 3 Peter Crouch 39, Charlie Adam 45, Jonathan Walters 85
Liverpool 5 Ryan Shawcross 5og, Luis Suarez 32,71, Steven Gerrard 51pen, Daniel Sturridge 87
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 27,160
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Manchester City 2 Edin Dzeko 8, Alvaro Negredo 90+5
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 49,423
- - -
Saturday, January 11
Manchester United 2 Antonio Valencia 47, Danny Welbeck 59
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,035
- - -
Southampton 1 Adam Lallana 66
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,610
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Christian Eriksen 50, Jermain Defoe 72
Crystal Palace 0
Missed penalty: Jason Puncheon 8
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,102
- - -
Fulham 1 Steve Sidwell 52
Sunderland 4 Adam Johnson 29,69,85pen, Ki Sung-Yueng 41
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,564
- - -
Everton 2 Gareth Barry 23, Kevin Mirallas 59
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,827
- - -
Cardiff City 0
West Ham United 2 Carlton Cole 42, Mark Noble 90+3
Red Card: James Tomkins 72
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,750
- - -
Hull City 0
Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 56, Fernando Torres 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,924
- - -
