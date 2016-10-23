Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 23
Chelsea 4 Pedro 1, Gary Cahill 21, Eden Hazard 62, N'Golo Kante 70
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,424
- - -
Manchester City 1 Kelechi Iheanacho 55
Southampton 1 Nathan Redmond 27
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 53,731
- - -
Saturday, October 22
Liverpool 2 Sadio Mane 20, Philippe Coutinho 35
West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 81
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,218
- - -
Arsenal 0
Middlesbrough 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,982
- - -
Swansea City 0
Watford 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,694
- - -
Burnley 2 Sam Vokes 39, Scott Arfield 90
Everton 1 Yannick Bolasie 58
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,416
- - -
Hull City 0
Stoke City 2 Xherdan Shaqiri 26,50
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,522
- - -
Leicester City 3 Ahmed Musa 42, Shinji Okazaki 63, Christian Fuchs 80
Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye 85
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,969
- - -
West Ham United 1 Winston Reid 90+4
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,985
- - -
Bournemouth 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,201
- - -