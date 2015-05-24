May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Stoke City 6 Mame Biram Diouf 22,26, Jonathan Walters 30, Charlie Adam 41, Steven N'Zonzi 45, Peter Crouch 86
Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 70
Halftime: 5-0; Attendance: 27,602
Arsenal 4 Theo Walcott 4,14,37, Jack Wilshere 17
West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 57
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 59,971
Aston Villa 0
Burnley 1 Danny Ings 6
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 40,792
Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 37pen, Loic Remy 70,88
Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 26
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,620
Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 57
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,076
Everton 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 24
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,365
Hull City 0
Manchester United 0
Red Card: Marouane Fellaini 77
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,745
Leicester City 5 Jamie Vardy 16, Marc Albrighton 43, Leonardo Ulloa 51, Esteban Cambiasso 52, Andrej Kramaric 86
Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 57
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,467
Manchester City 2 Frank Lampard 31, Sergio Aguero 88
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,919
Newcastle United 2 Moussa Sissoko 54, Jonas Gutierrez 85
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,094
