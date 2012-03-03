March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League matches on Saturday
Stoke City 1 Matthew Etherington 72
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,483
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 1 David Dunn 85
Aston Villa 1 Charles N'Zogbia 24
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,717
- - -
Wigan Athletic 0
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 45+3,54
Red Card: Nathan Dyer 61
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,001
- - -
Manchester City 2 Gretar Steinsson 23og, Mario Balotelli
69
Bolton Wanderers 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,219
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 82
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,838
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 36
Everton 1 Royston Drenthe 31
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,033
- - -
Liverpool 1 Laurent Koscielny 23og
Missed penalty: Dirk Kuyt 19
Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 31,90+2
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,922
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 4
Newcastle United v Sunderland (1200)
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1405)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1610)