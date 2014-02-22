Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Crystal Palace 0
Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 62pen, Wayne Rooney 68
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,571
- - -
Cardiff City 0
Hull City 4 Tom Huddlestone 18, Nikica Jelavic 38,57, Jake Livermore 67
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,167
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Matej Vydra 86
Fulham 1 Ashkan Dejagah 28
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,782
- - -
Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 5,31, Tomas Rosicky 42, Laurent Koscielny 57
Sunderland 1 Emanuele Giaccherini 81
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 60,012
- - -
West Ham United 3 Matt Jarvis 20, Carlton Cole 23, Kevin Nolan 71
Southampton 1 Maya Yoshida 9
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 33,148
- - -
Manchester City 1 Yaya Toure 70
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,038
- - -
Chelsea 1 John Terry 90+3
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,580
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 23
Liverpool v Swansea City (1330)
Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1330)
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)