May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Manchester United 3 James Wilson 31,61, Robin van Persie 86
Hull City 1 Matty Fryatt 63
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,000
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 7
Manchester City v Aston Villa (1845)
Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion (1845)
Sunday, May 11
Cardiff City v Chelsea (1400)
Fulham v Crystal Palace (1400)
Hull City v Everton (1400)
Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400)
Manchester City v West Ham United (1400)
Norwich City v Arsenal (1400)
Southampton v Manchester United (1400)
Sunderland v Swansea City (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1400)