May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 1
Southampton 4 Shane Long 25, Sadio Mane 28,57,68
Manchester City 2 Kelechi Iheanacho 44,78
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 31,472
- - -
Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 8
Leicester City 1 Wes Morgan 17
Red Card: Daniel Drinkwater 86
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,275
- - -
Swansea City 3 Andre Ayew 20,67, Jack Cork 33
Liverpool 1 Christian Benteke 65
Red Card: Brad Smith 76
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 20,972
- - -
Saturday, April 30
Arsenal 1 Danny Welbeck 59
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,989
- - -
Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 50
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 90+4pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,667
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Andros Townsend 58
Crystal Palace 0
Missed penalty: Yohan Cabaye 70
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,107
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
West Ham United 3 Cheikhou Kouyate 34, Mark Noble 45+2,79
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,031
- - -
Everton 2 Tom Cleverley 7, Leighton Baines 64
AFC Bournemouth 1 Marc Pugh 9
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,345
- - -
Watford 3 Almen Abdi 45+2, Troy Deeney 90,90+3
Aston Villa 2 Ciaran Clark 28, Jordan Ayew 48
Red Card: Aly Cissokho 73
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,653
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 2
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)