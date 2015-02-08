Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 49
Manchester United 1 Daley Blind 90+2
Red Card: Luke Shaw 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,499
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Jack Colback 74
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,763
- - -
Burnley 2 Ashley Barnes 11, Danny Ings 32
West Bromwich Albion 2 Chris Brunt 45+1, Brown Ideye 67
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 16,904
- - -
Saturday, February 7
Everton 0
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,621
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,082
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Jores Okore 48
Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 8, Branislav Ivanovic 66
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,969
- - -
Leicester City 0
Crystal Palace 1 Joe Ledley 55
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,695
- - -
Manchester City 1 James Milner 90+2
Hull City 1 David Meyler 35
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 45,233
- - -
Swansea City 1 Ki Sung-Yueng 66
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 41
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,355
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 56,86
Arsenal 1 Mesut Ozil 11
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,659
- - -