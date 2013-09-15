UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man City ease past Sunderland to keep up title chase
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18 (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 15 Southampton 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Saturday, September 14 Everton 1 Steven Naismith 45+1 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,034 - - - Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 48pen Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 11, Aaron Ramsey 67,76 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,055 - - - Stoke City 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,052 - - - Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 67 Newcastle United 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 18, Yoan Gouffran 73 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 37,554 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 28,49 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,952 - - - Hull City 1 Curtis Davies 40 Cardiff City 1 Peter Whittingham 59 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 21,949 - - - Fulham 1 Steve Sidwell 22 West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 90+2 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,560 - - - Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 45+1pen, Wayne Rooney 81 Crystal Palace 0 Red Card: Kagisho Dikgacoi 44 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,102 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 16 Swansea City v Liverpool (1900)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.