Dec 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 16
West Bromwich Albion 0
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,186
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jan Vertonghen 75
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,783
- - -
Saturday, December 15
Queens Park Rangers 2 Adel Taarabt 52,68
Fulham 1 Mladen Petric 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,233
- - -
Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 87
Aston Villa 3 Christian Benteke 29,51, Andreas Weimann 40
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 44,607
- - -
Manchester United 3 Robin van Persie 16, Tom Cleverley 19, Wayne Rooney 59
Sunderland 1 Fraizer Campbell 72
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,582
- - -
Norwich City 2 Anthony Pilkington 15, Wesley Hoolahan 64
Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 51
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,677
- - -
Stoke City 1 Kenwyne Jones 52
Everton 1 Ryan Shawcross 36og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,008
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Demba Ba 51
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 10, Javi Garcia 39, Yaya Toure 78
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 49,579
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 17
Reading v Arsenal (2000)