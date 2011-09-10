Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Sept 10 English Premier League summaries on Saturday. Bolton Wanderers 0 Manchester United 5 Javier Hernandez 5,58, Wayne Rooney 20,25,68 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,944 - - - Arsenal 1 Andrei Arshavin 40 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Sunderland 1 Ji Dong-Won 90+1 Chelsea 2 John Terry 18, Daniel Sturridge 51 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,699 - - - Everton 2 Leon Osman 19, Leighton Baines 69pen Aston Villa 2 Stilian Petrov 63, Gabriel Agbonlahor 83 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,736 - - - Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 13,63,69 Missed penalty: Carlos Tevez 19 Wigan Athletic 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 67, Jermain Defoe 80 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,274 - - - Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 21pen Liverpool 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - -
Playing on Sunday Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1230) Fulham v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Playing on Monday Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1900) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.