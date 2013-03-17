Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Chelsea 2 Frank Lampard 19, Eden Hazard 50 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,639 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Jean Beausejour 18, Arouna Kone 90 Newcastle United 1 Davide Santon 72 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,000 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Fulham 1 Dimitar Berbatov 52 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,004 - - - Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 40pen Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 26 Red Card: Mark Bunn 30 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 38,625 - - - Saturday, March 16 Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 21 Reading 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,605 - - - Swansea City 0 Arsenal 2 Nacho Monreal 74, Gervinho 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,583 - - - Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 45+3, Andreas Weimann 59, Christian Benteke 81 Queens Park Rangers 2 Jermaine Jenas 23, Andros Townsend 73 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 38,594 - - - Southampton 3 Morgan Schneiderlin 6, Rickie Lambert 33, Jay Rodriguez 80 Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 45+1 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 32,070 - - - Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,317 - - - Everton 2 Leon Osman 32, Nikica Jelavic 90+3 Red Card: Steven Pienaar 61 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,519 - - -
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.