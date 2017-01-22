Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 22
Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 45+7, Gary Cahill 81
Hull City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,605
- - -
Arsenal 2 Shkodran Mustafi 59, Alexis Sanchez 90+8pen
Red Card: Granit Xhaka 65
Burnley 1 Andre Gray 90+3pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,955
- - -
Southampton 3 James Ward-Prowse 26, Jay Rodriguez 39, Dusan Tadic 86pen
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 30,548
- - -
Saturday, January 21
Manchester City 2 Leroy Sane 49, Kevin De Bruyne 54
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 58, Son Heung-Min 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,402
- - -
Bournemouth 2 Joshua King 48, Benik Afobe 82
Watford 2 Christian Kabasele 24, Troy Deeney 64
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,123
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Darren Fletcher 30, Chris Brunt 36
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,380
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Everton 1 Seamus Coleman 87
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,594
- - -
Stoke City 1 Juan Mata 19og
Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 90+4
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,423
- - -
Middlesbrough 1 Cristhian Stuani 26
West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 9,43, Jonathan Calleri 90+4
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 30,848
- - -
Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino 55,69
Swansea City 3 Fernando Llorente 48,52, Gylfi Sigurdsson 74
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,169
- - -