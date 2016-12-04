Soccer-English League Cup semifinal results

Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Wednesday Semifinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Liverpool - Southampton 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Southampton - Liverpool 1-0. Southampton win 2-0 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Thursday, January 26, second leg Hull City v Manchester United (1945)