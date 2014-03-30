Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 30 Liverpool 4 Younes Kaboul 2og, Luis Suarez 25, Philippe Coutinho 55, Jordan Henderson 75 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,762 - - - Fulham 1 Ashkan Dejagah 71 Everton 3 David Stockdale 50og, Kevin Mirallas 79, Steven Naismith 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,454 - - - Saturday, March 29 Arsenal 1 Mathieu Flamini 53 Manchester City 1 David Silva 18 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 60,060 - - - Stoke City 1 Peter Odemwingie 62 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,029 - - - Crystal Palace 1 John Terry 52og Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,166 - - - Swansea City 3 Jonathan de Guzman 30,38, Wayne Routledge 75 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,371 - - - Southampton 4 Jay Rodriguez 45+1,89, Rickie Lambert 49, Adam Lallana 70 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,360 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Morgan Amalfitano 2, Graham Dorrans 9, Thievy Bifouma 90+4 Cardiff City 3 Jordan Mutch 30, Steven Caulker 73, Mats Moller Daehli 90+5 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 25,661 - - - Manchester United 4 Wayne Rooney 20,45pen, Juan Mata 57, Javier Hernandez 90+1 Aston Villa 1 Ashley Westwood 13 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,368 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 31 Sunderland v West Ham United (1900)
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)