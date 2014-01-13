Soccer-Manchester United charged after FA Cup loss to Chelsea
March 14 Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during Monday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the FA said.
Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, January 13 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 76 Arsenal 2 Jack Wilshere 34, Olivier Giroud 35 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 36,097 - - - Sunday, January 12 Stoke City 3 Peter Crouch 39, Charlie Adam 45, Jonathan Walters 85 Liverpool 5 Ryan Shawcross 5og, Luis Suarez 32,71, Steven Gerrard 51pen, Daniel Sturridge 87 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 27,160 - - - Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2 Edin Dzeko 8, Alvaro Negredo 90+5 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 49,423 - - - Saturday, January 11 Manchester United 2 Antonio Valencia 47, Danny Welbeck 59 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,035 - - - Southampton 1 Adam Lallana 66 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,610 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Christian Eriksen 50, Jermain Defoe 72 Crystal Palace 0 Missed penalty: Jason Puncheon 8 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,102 - - - Fulham 1 Steve Sidwell 52 Sunderland 4 Adam Johnson 29,69,85pen, Ki Sung-Yueng 41 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,564 - - - Everton 2 Gareth Barry 23, Kevin Mirallas 59 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,827 - - - Cardiff City 0 West Ham United 2 Carlton Cole 42, Mark Noble 90+3 Red Card: James Tomkins 72 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,750 - - - Hull City 0 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 56, Fernando Torres 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,924 - - -
TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
March 14 Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.