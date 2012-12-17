Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 17 Reading 2 Adam Le Fondre 66, Jimmy Kebe 71 Arsenal 5 Lukas Podolski 14, Santi Cazorla 32,34,60, Theo Walcott 80 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Sunday, December 16 West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,186 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jan Vertonghen 75 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,783 - - - Saturday, December 15 Queens Park Rangers 2 Adel Taarabt 52,68 Fulham 1 Mladen Petric 88 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,233 - - - Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 87 Aston Villa 3 Christian Benteke 29,51, Andreas Weimann 40 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 44,607 - - - Manchester United 3 Robin van Persie 16, Tom Cleverley 19, Wayne Rooney 59 Sunderland 1 Fraizer Campbell 72 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,582 - - - Norwich City 2 Anthony Pilkington 15, Wesley Hoolahan 64 Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 51 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,677 - - - Stoke City 1 Kenwyne Jones 52 Everton 1 Ryan Shawcross 36og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,008 - - - Newcastle United 1 Demba Ba 51 Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 10, Javi Garcia 39, Yaya Toure 78 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 49,579 - - -
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.