March 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Sunderland 0
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 42, Leroy Sane 59
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,107
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 20,56, Dele Alli 90+2
Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 80, Enner Valencia 90+3
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,962
- - -
Saturday, March 4
Liverpool 3 Roberto Firmino 9, Sadio Mane 40, Georginio Wijnaldum 90+1
Arsenal 1 Danny Welbeck 57
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,146
- - -
Leicester City 3 Christian Fuchs 28, Riyad Mahrez 59, Tom Huddlestone 90+1og
Hull City 1 Sam Clucas 14
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 31,971
- - -
Stoke City 2 Marko Arnautovic 29,42
Middlesbrough 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,644
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Crystal Palace 2 Wilfried Zaha 55, Andros Townsend 84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,051
- - -
Swansea City 3 Fernando Llorente 12,90+2, Martin Olsson 69
Burnley 2 Andre Gray 20pen,61
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,679
- - -
Watford 3 Troy Deeney 4, Stefano Okaka Chuka 79, Abdoulaye Doucoure 90+4
Southampton 4 Dusan Tadic 28, Nathan Redmond 45+2,86, Manolo Gabbiadini 83
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 20,670
- - -
Manchester United 1 Marcos Rojo 23
Missed penalty: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 72
Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 40pen
Red Card: Andrew Surman 45
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,245
- - -
