March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jermain Defoe 87
Manchester United 3 Wayne Rooney 45, Ashley Young 60,69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,034
- - -
Fulham 5 Pavel Pogrebnyak 36,44,61, Clint
Dempsey 56,83
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 24,034
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Shola Ameobi 90+1
Missed penalty: Demba Ba 82
Sunderland 1 Nicklas Bendtner 24pen
Red cards: Stephane Sessegnon 58, Lee Cattermole (after final
whistle)
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 52,388
- - -
Saturday, March 3
Stoke City 1 Matthew Etherington 72
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,483
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 1 David Dunn 85
Aston Villa 1 Charles N'Zogbia 24
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,717
- - -
Wigan Athletic 0
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 45+3,54
Red Card: Nathan Dyer 61
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,001
- - -
Manchester City 2 Gretar Steinsson 23og, Mario Balotelli
69
Bolton Wanderers 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,219
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 82
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,838
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 36
Everton 1 Royston Drenthe 31
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,033
- - -
Liverpool 1 Laurent Koscielny 23og
Missed penalty: Dirk Kuyt 19
Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 31,90+2
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,922
- - -