Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Swansea City 2 Jordan Ayew 71, Fernando Llorente 86 West Bromwich Albion 1 Jonny Evans 33 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,889 - - - Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 23 West Ham United 2 Sofiane Feghouli 27, Andre Ayew 72 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,634 - - - Chelsea 5 Willian 8, Eden Hazard 61, Pedro 77, Michy Batshuayi 90,90+2 Sunderland 1 Javier Manquillo 3 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,618 - - - Hull City 1 Sam Clucas 66 Tottenham Hotspur 7 Harry Kane 11,13,72, Dele Alli 45+2, Victor Wanyama 69, Ben Davies 84, Toby Alderweireld 87 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 23,804 - - - Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 51 Bournemouth 1 Junior Stanislas 1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,000 - - - Liverpool 3 Georginio Wijnaldum 45+1, Philippe Coutinho 51, Adam Lallana 56 Middlesbrough 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,191 - - - Watford 0 Manchester City 5 Vincent Kompany 5, Sergio Aguero 23,36, Fernandinho 41, Gabriel Jesus 58 Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 20,829 - - - Manchester United 2 Josh Harrop 15, Paul Pogba 19 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,254 - - - Arsenal 3 Hector Bellerin 8, Alexis Sanchez 27, Aaron Ramsey 90+1 Red Card: Laurent Koscielny 14 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 58pen Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 59,976 - - - Southampton 0 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 60 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,286 - - -
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.