Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Manchester United 4 Angel Di Maria 24, Ander Herrera 36, Wayne Rooney 44, Juan Mata 58
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 75,355
- - -
Saturday, September 13
Liverpool 0
Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 9
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,689
- - -
Chelsea 4 Diego Costa 45,56,67, Loic Remy 81
Swansea City 2 John Terry 11og, Jonjo Shelvey 86
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,400
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Burnley 0
Missed penalty: Scott Arfield 85
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,829
- - -
Southampton 4 Graziano Pelle 6,19, Jack Cork 54, Morgan Schneiderlin 90+4
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 29,678
- - -
Stoke City 0
Leicester City 1 Leonardo Ulloa 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,500
- - -
Sunderland 2 Adam Johnson 4, Harry Kane 82og
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Nacer Chadli 2, Christian Eriksen 47
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 40,799
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 2, Kevin Mirallas 66
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,567
- - -
Arsenal 2 Jack Wilshere 63, Alexis Sanchez 74
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 28, Martin Demichelis 83
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 60,003
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 15
Hull City v West Ham United (1900)