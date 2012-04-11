Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 11 Queens Park Rangers 3 Joey Barton 45+1, Jamie Mackie 55, Adel Taarabt 67 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,557 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Red Card: Sebastien Bassong 8 Arsenal 3 Robin van Persie 9pen, Theo Walcott 11, Yossi Benayoun 69 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,815 - - - Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 6,54, Carlos Tevez 61, David Silva 64 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,736 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 50 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,115 - - - Tuesday, April 10 Blackburn Rovers 2 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 36,61pen Missed penalty: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 27 Liverpool 3 Maxi Rodriguez 13,16, Andy Carroll 90+1 Red Card: Doni 25 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 23,571 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 14 Norwich City v Manchester City (1145) Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Sunday, April 15 Manchester United v Aston Villa (1500) Monday, April 16 Arsenal v Wigan Athletic (1900)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.